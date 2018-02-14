FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 14, 2018 / 3:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Key Democrat hopes to resolve Russia memo issues 'very soon'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on the U.S. House Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday Democratic panel members were in “good discussions” with the Federal Bureau of Investigation on declassifying a memo about the Russia investigation and hoped to resolve the issues very soon.

“We’re in good discussions with the FBI,” Representative Adam Schiff told a breakfast with journalists sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor. “We hope to resolve this very soon.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

