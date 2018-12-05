Mueller's office says ex-Trump adviser Flynn cooperated in Russia probe

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn departs after a plea hearing at U.S. District Court, in Washington, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Flynn, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, cooperated substantially with prosecutors and should not be required to serve time in prison, U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office said in a court filing on Tuesday.

Flynn provided assistance in multiple investigations and gave information on links or coordination between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, the special counsel’s office said.