March 15, 2018 / 2:16 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Former Trump campaign manager Manafort files to dismiss charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort on Wednesday filed a motion in federal court seeking to dismiss charges against him, saying that the special counsel had exceeded his authority by charging Manafort with crimes not related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort departs from U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

In a 46-page filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Manafort’s attorney Kevin Downing also said Manafort had been threatened with additional indictments and “faces a game of criminal-procedure whack-a-mole” by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who has massive government resources he cannot possibly match.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech

