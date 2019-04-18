Barr says Mueller did not uncover evidence Trump obstructed Russia probe

U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks at a news conference to discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation did not uncover evidence that President Donald Trump obstructed the probe of whether he or members of his campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

“The deputy attorney general and I concluded that the evidence developed by the special counsel is not sufficient to establish that the president committed an obstruction of justice offense,” Barr said during a media conference.