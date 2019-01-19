Mueller's office disputes Buzzfeed story on Michael Cohen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office issued a statement late on Friday taking issue with a report in Buzzfeed that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said Trump told him to lie to Congress.
“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller office, said in the statement.
