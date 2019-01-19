Mueller's office disputes Buzzfeed story on Michael Cohen

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives for his sentencing at United States Court house in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office issued a statement late on Friday taking issue with a report in Buzzfeed that President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said Trump told him to lie to Congress.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller office, said in the statement.