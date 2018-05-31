FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 8:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

Special Counsel Mueller's Russia probe spent $4.5 million from October to March: Justice Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation team spent $4.5 million between Oct. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

