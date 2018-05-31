Special Counsel Mueller's Russia probe spent $4.5 million from October to March: Justice Department
Reuters Staff
1 Min Read
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation team spent $4.5 million between Oct. 1, 2017, and March 31, 2018, the Justice Department said on Thursday.
FILE PHOTO - Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
