WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the release of any report on the Russia investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller will be totally up to U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

Trump’s comment came as CNN reported that the Justice Department may announce as early as next week that Mueller has given Barr his report on the probe.