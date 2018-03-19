FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 12:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

White House lawyer says Trump is not considering firing Mueller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House lawyer Ty Cobb said on Sunday that President Donald Trump was not considering or discussing firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Cobb’s statement came after Trump earlier in the day criticized Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“In response to media speculation and related questions being posed to the administration, the White House yet again confirms that the President is not considering or discussing the firing of the Special Counsel, Robert Mueller,” said Cobb.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Peter Cooney

