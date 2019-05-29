Democratic lawmaker Nadler accuses Trump of lying, doesn't rule out impeachment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler accused President Donald Trump of lying about the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation on Wednesday but declined to say whether he would move forward with impeachment proceedings.

“With respect to impeachment, all options are on the table and nothing should be ruled out,” Nadler said at a news conference after Mueller said he did not have the option of bringing criminal charges against Trump.