Democratic panel chair to call AG Barr to testify on Mueller report

U.S. Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) arrives for a House Democratic party caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, Jerry Nadler, said on Sunday his panel would call Attorney General William Barr to testify shortly, citing concerns over Barr’s conclusions from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe report.

“In light of the very concerning discrepancies and final decision making at the Justice Department following the Special Counsel report, where Mueller did not exonerate the President, we will be calling Attorney General Barr in to testify before @HouseJudiciary in the near future,” Nadler said on Twitter.