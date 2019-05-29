House Judiciary chairman vows to 'respond' to Trump 'crimes'

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) arrives at a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the Report by Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III," at which witness former White House Counsel Donald McGahn was subpoened to testify at on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic chairman of the House Judiciary Committee vowed to hold President Donald Trump accountable after Special Counsel Robert Mueller said he could not have brought charges against Trump after his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

“Given that Special Counsel Mueller was unable to pursue criminal charges against the president, it falls to Congress to respond to the crimes, lies and other wrongdoing of President Trump – and we will do so,” Nadler said in a statement.