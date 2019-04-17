Nadler says Congress will not get Mueller report until after Barr news conference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Wednesday he has been told by the Justice Department that Congress will not receive Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report until after Attorney General William Barr’s 9:30 a.m. EDT news conference on Thursday.

“DOJ is informing us we will not receive the report until around 11/12 tomorrow afternoon — AFTER Barr’s press conference. This is wrong,” Nadler said in a tweet.