Nadler says Mueller report should be released to Congress without redactions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler said on Friday that Attorney General William Barr should send Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report to Congress without redactions.

“As I informed the Attorney General earlier this week, Congress requires the full and complete Mueller report, without redactions, as well as access to the underlying evidence, by April 2. That deadline still stands,” Nadler said in a statement after Barr said he would release the report by mid-April after making redactions.