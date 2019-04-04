U.S. House panel chairman seeks any Mueller team summaries of probe report

FILE PHOTO - Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a mark up hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler called on Attorney General William Barr on Thursday to release any summaries of Special Counsel Robert Mueller Trump-Russia report that were prepared by Mueller’s team.

Nadler, a Democrat who is also demanding release of the full Mueller report to Congress, sent a letter to Barr citing media reports that Mueller’s team prepared their own summaries of the special counsel’s report. “If these recent reports are accurate ... then those summaries should be publicly released as soon as possible,” the chairman said.