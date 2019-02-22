New York prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against Manafort: source

FILE PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort arrives for arraignment on a third superseding indictment against him by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on charges of witness tampering, at U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney’s office is pursuing criminal charges against Paul Manafort, U.S. President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, whether or not Trump pardons him for his federal convictions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The charges originate from unpaid state taxes and likely are also related to loans, the source said. Manafort, 69, was convicted last August in a federal court of bank and tax fraud and pleaded guilty in a parallel criminal case in Washington, D.C..