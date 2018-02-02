FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2018 / 11:29 PM / in 2 hours

House intelligence chairman says has not read documents underlying memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee said on Friday he had not read the underlying materials referenced in a memo he and other Republicans on the panel assembled alleging bias against President Donald Trump in the FBI and Justice Department’s Russia probes.

Representative Devin Nunes told Fox News Channel the committee had arranged with the Justice Department to allow a limited number of people to read the relevant documents as part of the panel’s own investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

“I thought the best person on our committee was the chairman of the Oversight Committee, Trey Gowdy, who has a long career as a federal prosecutor, to go and do this. And then they, over a series of meetings, would come back and brief us, the committee members,” Nunes said.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

