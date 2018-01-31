House Republican Nunes calls FBI objections to memo 'spurious'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Wednesday called objections from the FBI and Justice Department to the public release of a Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias in the Russia probe “spurious.”

“Having stonewalled Congress’ demands for information for nearly a year, it’s no surprise to see the FBI and DOJ issue spurious objections to allowing the American people to see information related to surveillance abuses at these agencies,” Nunes, a Republican, said in a statement.