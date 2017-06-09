FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump says Comey testimony showed 'no obstruction'
June 9, 2017

Trump says Comey testimony showed 'no obstruction'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former FBI Director James Comey prepares to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "Russian Federation Efforts to Interfere in the 2016 U.S. Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 8, 2017.Jim Bourg

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said testimony by former FBI chief James Comey showed that he had not attempted to obstruct justice in conversations the two officials held.

"Yesterday showed no collusion, no obstruction," Trump told reporters at a joint news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the White House rose garden. "He's a leaker but we want to get back to running our great country," Trump said of Comey.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

