House Democrat Nadler sees evidence of obstruction in Mueller report

FILE PHOTO: House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) listens as Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., Feb. 8, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said on Thursday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report outlines “disturbing evidence that President Trump engaged in obstruction of justice and other misconduct.”

“The report concluded there was ‘substantial evidence’ that President Trump attempted to prevent an investigation into his campaign and his own conduct,” Nadler, a New York Democrat, said in a statement released hours after a redacted version of the report was made public.

“The responsibility now falls to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions,” he said.

Nadler also said the report shows Mueller chose not to pursue charges, partly because of a Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted.