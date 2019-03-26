U.S. House panel approves measure on FBI records of Trump obstruction probe

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution directing the Justice Department to give Congress all records on a FBI obstruction of justice or counterintelligence probes against President Donald Trump.

In a surprising show of bipartisanship days after U.S. Attorney General William Barr informed Congress that he did not find an obstruction case against Trump, the Democratic-led panel voted 22-0 to send the measure to the full House of Representatives for a possible floor vote.

Full House approval would give Barr 14 days to comply with the demand for all records and communications concerning FBI investigations of Trump as well any discussions within the Justice Department about secretly recording the president or seeking to replace him by invoking the 25th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.