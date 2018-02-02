Trump campaign ex-aide Page says he will take legal steps after memo's release

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A former Trump campaign aide at the center of a controversial Republican memo released on Friday said he would take further legal steps now that House Republicans made the four-page secret document public.

“Now that a few of the misdeeds against the Trump Movement have been partially revealed, I look forward to updating my pending legal action in opposition to DOJ this weekend,” Carter Page said in an emailed statement. Page has sued the owner of Yahoo News and the U.S. government operator of Radio Free Europe.