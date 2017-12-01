Senate intel panel's top Democrat: Lawmakers will want talk to Kushner again

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Senate intelligence panel’s top Democrat on Friday said lawmakers will want to again interview U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law turned White House adviser Jared Kushner in the wake of former adviser Michael Flynn’s guilty plea as part of the U.S. special counsel’s investigation.

FILE PHOTO: White House Senior adviser Jared Kushner attends bilateral meetings held by U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

“There are a number, like Mr. Kushner and others, that we’re going to want to invite back,” Senator Mark Warner told reporters. He declined to say whether that would include U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

He added that he remained confident in the panel’s Republican chairman, Richard Burr. Burr, in a New York Times report on Thursday, said Trump had told him that he was eager to see the committee’s probe end.