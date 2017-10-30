FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017 / 2:32 PM / in a minute

Former Trump adviser Papadopoulos pleads guilty to false statements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - George Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to making false statements to FBI agents, the federal special counsel said on Monday, becoming the third adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign to face criminal charges in its investigation.

Papadopoulos, of Chicago, is an international energy lawyer who was part of Trump’s advisory team during the 2016 presidential campaign. He pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 in a case unsealed on Monday, the special counsel’s office said in a statement.

(This story corrects spelling of Papadopoulos, which was misspelled in some Justice Department documents)

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
