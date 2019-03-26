Politics
March 26, 2019 / 7:13 PM / in an hour

Ex-Trump campaign aide Papadopoulos says applied for pardon

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - George Papadopoulos, the first Trump campaign aide charged in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, said on Tuesday his lawyers have applied for a pardon from President Donald Trump and that he is considering a withdrawal of his guilty plea.

“My lawyers have applied for a pardon from the president for me,” Papadopoulos said in an interview with Reuters, adding that the request was made a few days ago. “If I’m offered one I would love to accept it, of course.”

Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

