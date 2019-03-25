Possible pardons for Trump associates not discussed: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as the president returns from a weekend in Florida at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There have been no conversations about President Donald Trump issuing pardons for any of his associates who have been charged or pled guilty as part of the U.S. Special Counsel’s Russia probe, White House representatives said on Monday.

There has been “no discussion that I’m aware of any pardons,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters at the White House. Fellow White House spokesman Hogan Gidley also told MSNBC in an interview that the White House has not had any conversations about such pardons.