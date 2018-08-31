FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

Associate of indicted Russian admits to Trump inaugural ticket scheme

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A business associate of Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian consultant indicted by the United States, solicited a U.S. citizen to act as straw purchaser to buy Trump inauguration tickets for a Ukrainian oligarch, court documents showed on Friday.

Samuel Patten, who pleaded guilty to lobbying and other violations earlier on Friday, has also agreed to cooperate with U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, according to the documents.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Richard Chang

