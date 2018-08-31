Associate of indicted Russian admits to Trump inaugural ticket scheme

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A business associate of Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian consultant indicted by the United States, solicited a U.S. citizen to act as straw purchaser to buy Trump inauguration tickets for a Ukrainian oligarch, court documents showed on Friday.

Samuel Patten, who pleaded guilty to lobbying and other violations earlier on Friday, has also agreed to cooperate with U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, according to the documents.