August 31, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

U.S. charges associate of indicted Russian with lobbying violation

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Friday charged a business associate of Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian-Ukranian political consultant indicted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, with failing to register as a foreign agent for lobbying on behalf of a Ukranian political party.

Samuel Patten was charged by the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and the Justice Department’s National Security Division with violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act for his work for the Ukranian Opposition Bloc between 2014 and 2018.

Patten did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

