Donald Trump Jr. signed checks for hush money related to affairs: Cohen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify to Congress on Wednesday that reimbursement checks issued to him for hush money payments involving women were signed by Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization chief financial officer, according to prepared testimony.

Cohen also plans to say that Trump himself signed a $35,000 check repaying him for “hush money I paid on his behalf,” Cohen will tell a House of Representatives’ committee. “Other checks to reimburse me for the hush money payments were signed by Don Jr. and Allen Weisselberg,” he will say.