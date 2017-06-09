Pelosi says Trump abused power in interactions with ex-FBI chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic leader in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Friday there was no question President Donald Trump abused his power in interactions with former FBI Director James Comey but she said it remained to be see if he had obstructed justice.

Speaking to reporters a day after Comey testified to the Senate intelligence panel, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said it was "beyond the pale" that Trump had asked Comey, then head of the independent law enforcement agency, for his loyalty.

"There’s no question he abused power," Pelosi said. "Whether he obstructed justice, remains for the facts to come forward, and that’s what we want are the facts."