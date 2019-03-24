Democrats Pelosi, Schumer say full Mueller report should be made public

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addresses the 37th annual Friends of Ireland luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Young

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that the full report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russian election interference needs to be made public.

“The fact that Special Counsel Mueller’s report does not exonerate the president on a charge as serious as obstruction of justice demonstrates how urgent it is that the full report and underlying documentation be made public without any further delay,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement after Attorney General William Barr issued a summary of the report’s findings.