Pelosi calls Mueller report summary 'insufficient,' seeks full report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday called Attorney General William Barr’s offer to release a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report “insufficient” and urged him to release the full report to lawmakers so their committees could proceed with their “independent work.”

Pelosi also said in the statement that any congressional briefings on the report should be designated unclassified so members “can speak freely” about them.”