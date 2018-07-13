Trump must demand that Putin stop Russia election meddling: Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump must seek a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s interference in American elections, the top Democrat in the House of Representatives said on Friday after fresh indictments against Russian military officers.

FILE PHOTO: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on the Trump Administration's tax cuts at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, U.S., on June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

“President Trump must demand and secure a real, concrete and comprehensive agreement that the Russians will cease their ongoing attacks on our democracy,” House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “Failure to stand up to Putin would constitute a profound betrayal of the Constitution and our democracy.”