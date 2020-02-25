U.S. to respond if Russia, others interferes in 2020 election: Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will act if Russia seeks to undermine this year’s U.S. presidential election, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, but gave no other details about what steps the Trump administration would take.

“Meddling in our elections is unacceptable,” Pompeo told reporters at a news conference. “Should Russia or any foreign actor take steps to undermine our democratic processes, we will take action in response.”