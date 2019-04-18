Politics
April 18, 2019 / 3:33 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Trump says Muller report found 'no collusion, no obstruction'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride event in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was a “having a good day” following the release of the Mueller report, adding, “It’s called no collusion, no obstruction.”

“There never was, by the way, and there never will be,” Trump told a gathering of wounded troops at the White House. “We do have to get to the bottom of these things, I will say, and this should never happen ... to another president again.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Makini Brice; Writing by David Alexander

