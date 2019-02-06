Trump: Democrat lawmaker Schiff has no grounds to probe his finances

FILE PHOTO: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a closed intelligence briefing for members of the House of Representatives on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 13, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the Democratic chairman of the House intelligence committee has “no basis” to investigate his finances.

“Under what basis would he do that?” Trump told reporters when asked about U.S. Representative Adam Schiff’s statement that his panel would look into Trump’s finances. “He has no basis to do that. He’s just a political hack.”

“There would be no reason to do that. No other politician has to go through that.”