Kremlin says no preparations are underway yet for Putin-Trump meeting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that no preparations were underway yet for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the statement in a conference call with reporters.

The Izvestia newspaper cited Peskov earlier on Wednesday as saying there was still no firm date set for the meeting, which may take place at the time of a G20 meeting in Germany in July.

Peskov told reporters on the same conference call that Moscow considered a decision by European Union ambassadors to extend sanctions which place a raft of restrictions on annexed Crimea illegal, saying it would hurt European producers.