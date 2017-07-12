Trump on Putin: 'we get along very, very well' - CBN interview

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his lengthy meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit was a good sign and showed the two countries can work together on issues like the ceasefire in Syria where they share interests.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their bilateral meeting. Carlos Barria

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network, Trump said: "I think we get along very, very well. We are a tremendously powerful nuclear power, and so are they. It doesn't make sense not to have some kind of relationship."

The U.S. leader also took a dig at his Democratic campaign rival Hillary Clinton, saying Putin would have been much happier with her as president because she wouldn't have spent as much on the U.S. military as he plans to.