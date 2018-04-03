FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 6:44 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Trump says he thinks he could have a good relationship with Putin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he thought he could have a very good relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but that it was not a sure bet.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

“I think I could have a very good relationship with Russia and with President Putin, and if I did, that would be a great thing. And there’s also a great possibility that that won’t happen. Who knows?,” Trump said at a White House news conference with leaders from Baltic nations.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Tim Ahmann; editing by Jonathan Oatis

