Russia calls on U.S. to formally recognize there was no collusion

U.S. Attorney General William Barr's four page letter to U.S. congressional leaders on the conclusions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election is seen after being released by the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, U.S. March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry called on the United States on Monday to formally recognize there was no collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign at the 2016 elections following the conclusion of a months-long U.S. investigation.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a summary released on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had found no evidence of collusion in his investigation, but had not determined whether Trump obstructed justice by undermining inquiries that have dogged his presidency.