Congress will receive Mueller report between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. Thursday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congress will receive Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign on Thursday between 11 a.m. and noon, a senior Justice Department official said on Wednesday.

Copies of the report will be delivered to Capitol Hill on disks and a link to the document will be posted on the special counsel’s website after it is delivered to Congress, the official said.

