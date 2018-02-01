FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 1:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Republican memo likely to be released Thursday -Trump administration official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A Republican memo alleging anti-Trump bias at the FBI and U.S. Justice department is likely to be released on Thursday, an official of President Donald Trumps administration said on Wednesday.

The FBI said earlier on Wednesday it had “grave concerns” about the accuracy of the top-secret House Intelligence Committee memo, challenging President Donald Trump’s pledge to release it.

(This version of the story corrects source to Trump administration official)

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
