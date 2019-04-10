Mueller report out next week: Attorney General Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates for the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S. April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Wednesday that a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election will be released next week.

“I’m landing the plane right now,” Barr said at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. “I’ve been willing to discuss my letters and the process going forward, but the report is going to be out next week and I’m just not going to get details of the process until the plane’s on the ground.”