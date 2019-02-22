Trump: Haven't spoken to attorney general on releasing Mueller report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he has not spoken to Attorney General William Barr about releasing the report on the special counsel’s probe on possible Russian election interference.

Several news outlets have reported that Special Counsel Robert Mueller will complete the report on the probe, which has already led to criminal charges of some Trump political aides, and send it to Barr in the coming days. Democratic lawmakers are already pressing for the report to be publicly released in full. Trump, a Republican, and Russia deny any election meddling.