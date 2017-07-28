FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. expresses 'strong disappointment and protest' over Russia retaliation
July 28, 2017 / 1:21 PM / in 18 days

U.S. expresses 'strong disappointment and protest' over Russia retaliation

1 Min Read

New U.S. ambassador to Russia John Tefft attends a ceremony to hand over credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, November 19, 2014.Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Ambassador to Moscow, John Tefft, has "expressed his strong disappointment and protest" over Russia's decision to cut U.S. diplomatic staff in Moscow and seize a dacha compound and warehouse used by American diplomats, a State Department official said on Friday.

Russia's moves came a day after the U.S. Senate voted to slap new sanctions on Russia, putting President Donald Trump in a tough position by forcing him to take a hard line against Moscow or veto the legislation and anger his own Republican Party.

"We have received the Russian government notification," a State Department official said on condition of anonymity. "Ambassador Tefft expressed his strong disappointment and protest."

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bernadette Baum

