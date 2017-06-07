FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NSA chief, intelligence director won't comment on Trump conversations
June 7, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 2 months ago

NSA chief, intelligence director won't comment on Trump conversations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two top U.S. intelligence officials told a Senate committee on Wednesday they could not comment on conversations with President Donald Trump, in answer to questions on whether he tried to pressure them to curtail the government's Russia probe.

"I'm not going to talk about theoreticals and I'm not going to discuss the specifics of any interaction or conversations ... that I may or may not have had with the president of the United States," Admiral Mike Rogers, head of the National Security Agency, said at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.

Similarly, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said it would be inappropriate for him to discuss his own conversations with the president in a public forum.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

