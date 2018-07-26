FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
July 26, 2018 / 4:08 PM / in an hour

House speaker says does not back impeachment of Rosenstein

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he did not back an effort by some House Republicans to impeach Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

FILE PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

“Do I support impeachment of Rod Rosenstein? No, I do not ... for number of reasons,” he told reporters. Lawmakers should not be “cavalier” with the impeachment process, he said, adding that he did not think the department’s action “rises to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.