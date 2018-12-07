Trump lashes out against Russia probe ahead of new details

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Trump on Friday lashed out against the federal investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 election campaign, and publicly suggested Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had a conflict of interest without offering any evidence.

Trump’s series of early morning tweets came ahead of expected new details expected on Friday that could shed new light on how two of Trump’s closest former aides have helped or hindered Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Representatives for the U.S. Department of Justice could not be immediately reached for comment on Trump’s tweets.